Kentwood police search for missing man with dementia

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Tuesday.

James Edward Smith was last seen Monday. He was reported missing by his family after he did not arrive at his expected destination in Benton Harbor, according to a Kentwood Police Department news release.

Smith is described as being around 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with short black, gray hair and glasses. He may be driving a 2007 black Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate DTM3665, the release said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580.

