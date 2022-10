Kentwood police on scene at Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in the Bailey’s Grove neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2022.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking people to avoid an area in Kentwood due to a domestic situation.

It’s happening on Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in Bailey’s Grove neighborhood, located near the intersection of 60th Street and E Paris Avenue SE, the city of Kentwood said in a tweet.

Kentwood police on scene at Hickory Hill Court off of East Grove Drive in the Bailey's Grove neighborhood on Oct. 20, 2022.

The city asked people to avoid the area of East Grove Drive.

