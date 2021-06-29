Kentwood police officer shoots, injures suspect

Authorities on the scene where an officer shot a suspect in Kentwood on June 29, 2021.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood police officer shot and injured a man Tuesday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Stauffer Avenue SE and 44th Street.

Witnesses told police that a man was in the area yelling before firing what appeared to be one gunshot from a rifle.

Officers said they found the suspect, who was still armed, at Woodshire Place condominiums.

An officer then fired a service pistol, injuring the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and to a local hospital for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition, the Kentwood Police Department said.

Authorities on the scene where an officer shot a suspect in Kentwood on June 29, 2021.

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department has been asked to conduct an investigation.