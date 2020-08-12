Kentwood police investigate kidnapping

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kentwood are investing a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday evening.

Police responded to Pinebrook Drive SE near Bellewood Drive SE around 5 p.m.

They say it was reported that a 20-month-old child was taken from the residence.

During the investigation, authorities say the suspect dropped the child off at the home and the child was returned safety.

Police say the suspect is a man who knows the family. He returned to the home again and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.