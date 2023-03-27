KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Police Department is holding a free and anonymous Drug Take Back Day on April 22.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can drop off unused, unwanted or expired prescription pills and patches at the Kentwood Police Department, located at 4742 Walma Ave. SE. Any liquids, needles or sharp objects will not be accepted.

“Drug Take Back Day gives the community an opportunity to work together to prevent medication abuse and save lives,” Police Chief Bryan Litwin said in a press release. “When medication is properly disposed (of), it helps protect the environment and prevent identity theft, accidental poisonings, drug addiction and overdose deaths.”

Throughout the year, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off in the Kentwood Police Department lobby from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the city of Kentwood’s website.