Kentwood Police Department picks new deputy chief

Undated photo of Bryan Litwin. (Courtesy of the Kentwood Police Department)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood Police Capt. Bryan Litwin has been promoted to be the department’s deputy police chief.

Litwin is succeeding Richard Roberts, who was appointed to be the department’s police chief in November.

Litwin joined the Kentwood department in 1999 and has served in various roles, including field training officer, sergeant and team commander.

Since becoming a captain in 2016, he has overseen the Professional Standards Division and served as the public information officer, according to the city.

This past summer, Litwin helped start the city’s first Youth Police Academy, which gave high school students and recent graduates hands-on experience in a variety of police-related tasks. In addition, he has taught at Grand Valley State University’s police academy, according to a news release.

Litwin has also completed many trainings and serves on the board of three law enforcement organizations.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University.