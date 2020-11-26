Kentwood Police Department investigates shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

Police received a report just after 7 p.m. of 20 to 30 shots being fired on Drummond Boulevard SE near Brenton Road SE.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive, police say.

Officers say they are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.