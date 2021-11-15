Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts announces retirement

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — After 34 years with the department, Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts announced his retirement, effective Dec. 10.

Roberts is the first chief in Kentwood hired from inside the department, moving through the ranks from patrol officer to the top job. He joined the department in 1987 as a police paramedic and was named chief in November 2019.

“For 34 years, I have had the tremendous honor and privilege of serving this community,” Roberts said in a statement. “I am grateful to have helped guide and develop the dedicated team of the Kentwood Police Department and work with great people throughout the City.”

In his retirement, Roberts said he plans to travel with his wife and spend more time with his family.

According to a KPD news release, Mayor Stephen Kepley is recommending Deputy Chief Bryan Litwin to fill the police chief position. The city commission will consider the appointment during its Dec. 7 meeting.