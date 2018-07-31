Video shows dog kicked at day care: 'Mad, disappointed' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy photo of Newton the Newfoundland, whose owner said he was kicked by the owner of Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy photo of Newton the Newfoundland, whose owner said he was kicked by the owner of Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy photo of Newton the Newfoundland, whose owner said he was kicked by the owner of Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 31, 2018 photo of Camp Bow Wow Kentwood, located on 40th Street SE. [ + - ] Video

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Camp Bow Wow franchise owner is off the job after a customer posted video she says shows him kicking her dog at his boarding facility.

Kara Nicole stated the four-second video clip she posted was taken from a webcam at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. It shows a man kicking a dog as it exits a play area.

“To say I’m disgusted is an understatement,” she wrote in the Facebook post, which had been shared more than 11,000 times as of Monday evening.

“Pissed off, mad, angry, upset (and) disappointed,” her husband Brandon described his reaction to the video clip. “The more and more I watch the video, the more mad I get.”

Brandon, who asked to be identified by his first name only, told 24 Hour News 8 that the then- franchise owner never apologized or admitted to abuse. He said the owner gave excuses and offered better ways he could have handled the situation.

“He said, 'The way you see it on video, you may be processing it differently than in reality,'” Brandon recalled his conversation with the former owner. “He goes, 'We don't harm dogs here. We don't do that.' And I said, 'But you did that because I have footage. I have real-time footage that you kicked my dog.'”

On Tuesday afternoon, Camp Bow Wow Vice President of Operations Laurie Windler released a statement saying the franchise owner has been removed from the company's system and that a corporate team has taken over operations of the Kentwood location:

“Camp Bow Wow has a zero tolerance policy for the behavior that was exhibited at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. We are shocked and appalled. This situation is being taken very seriously and upon learning of the incident at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood, we at Camp Bow Wow’s Corporate Headquarters immediately began an investigation. The Franchise Owner has been removed from the Camp Bow Wow system and a Corporate Team has taken over operations. The health, safety and wellbeing of all pets is of the utmost importance to Camp Bow Wow.”

In an email to "pet parents," Camp Bow Wow said it would be closing the Kentwood dog day care until Aug. 6.

"The Camp Counselors and the Corporate Team are ensuring that all Overnight Campers are well cared for and have a safe and fun experience during this time," the message states.

A few clients rushed to the Kentwood business to pick up their dogs Tuesday. They said they had seen the circulating clip.

Dan Ruel said he has brought his blind dog, Lux, to Camp Bow Wow in Kentwood for years and that won't change.

“Just from that (clip), I don't think he should've been fired,” Ruel told 24 Hour News 8.

He said he wants to see the full video feed, which he believes will explain the owner’s actions.

“I'm shocked that he would kick a dog,” Ruel said. “I feel sick about it, to be honest with you, about the fact that he was let go.”

Kent County officials say animal control officers are investigating the incident.