Kentwood PD mourns death of former officer

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kentwood police officer has died following a long battle with cancer.

Officer Kelly Baldwin died Friday. The Kentwood Police Department remembered her “engaging smile and energetic laugh,” saying “she will truly be missed.”

She had retired in December after 20 years in law enforcement. She was a patrol officer and then detective in Kentwood.

“She also demonstrated an incredible drive to solve cases and was always a seeker of justice for the victims,” the department said in a Monday release.

Describing Baldwin as thoughtful and generous, the department noted occasions when she bought a memorial headstone for a family whose dog was killed in a home invasion, hired an exterminator for the home of a sexual assault victim and collected money to buy Christmas gifts for two sons of a murder victim.

Baldwin leaves behind a husband and four children.

Visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Cook Funeral Home on Prairie Street SW in Grandville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grand Rapids First on 44th Street in Wyoming, preceded by an hour of visitation.