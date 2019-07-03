Kentwood PD: Fire before suspicious death deemed arson

A June photo shows caution tape around the Kentwood home of Rolando Pierre Jr., who died after an arson at the house.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives have determined someone intentionally set fire to a Kentwood home where a man was discovered unresponsive.

Kentwood police said this week they have ruled the June 8 fire at the home on Poinsettia Avenue SE near 48th Street SE an arson. When crews put out the flames, they discovered 53-year-old Rolando Pierre Jr. unresponsive inside a bedroom. Pierre was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police say.

A June photo shows the Kentwood home of Rolando Pierre Jr., who died after an arson at the house.

Police have ruled Pierre’s death suspicious. However, they’re waiting for toxicology test results before releasing additional information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Neighbors say Pierre worked long hours as a taxi cab driver and had one roommate- a man.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kentwood Police Department detectives at 616.656.6600 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.