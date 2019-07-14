Kentwood PD: 5 guns stolen from business

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after guns were stolen from a Kentwood store early Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Armory Valentine on E. Paris Avenue south of 36th Street.

Kentwood police said five guns were stolen. They did not have any suspect information available Sunday afternoon.

There have been a few other gun thefts in West Michigan in recent days: On Wednesday, nearly two dozen guns were stolen from Barracks 616 in metro Grand Rapids; guns were stolen from Imperial Gunworx in Sparta around 3 a.m. Sunday; and more firearms were taken from Long Range Archery and Firearms in Holland Township around 5 a.m. Sunday.