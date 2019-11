KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was cut with a knife and injured at an apartment complex in Kentwood Monday morning, police say.

It happened at Tamarisk Apartments in the area of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. The Kentwood Police Department says it was a domestic assault.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A woman is in police custody. Her name wasn’t immediately released, nor did police say what charges she may face.