Kentwood pastor gifted with color-seeing glasses

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The gift of seeing new colors recently brought tears to the eyes of a men’s ministry pastor in Kentwood.

Ada Bible Church Pastor Benjamin Vaught says he was born colorblind — “not 100%, but enough to carry around a pink mug all day and not know.”

After learning of his condition, men’s groups at the church’s Kentwood campus gifted him a pair of EnChroma glasses, which allow four out of five people with colorblindness to see shades they’ve never experienced.

Cameras were rolling when Vaught tried them on in front of his children for the first time.

“The video didn’t capture it, but it did make me cry. To think, our God created so much color and beauty. Thank you to my Kentwood guys for helping me see Dad’s handiwork in a new and powerful way. I’m blessed to have journeyed with you all,” Vaught said in a Facebook post featuring the video.

EnChroma says 13 million people in the United States are colorblind, which can make certain hues indistinguishable.

Courtesy images from EnChroma give a comparison of what a colorblind person sees (right) versus a someone who sees all hues (left).

Red-green color blindness, the most common form, impacts men significantly more than women — 1 in 12 men versus 1 in 200 women.

Courtesy images from EnChroma give a comparison of what a colorblind person sees (left) versus a someone who sees all hues (right).

