Kentwood names new police chief

An undated courtesy photo of Richard Roberts with the Kentwood Police Department.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Police Department has a new police chief.

The city of Kentwood announced Thursday it has promoted Deputy Police Chief Richard Roberts to chief. He is the first in Kentwood to move through the ranks from patrol officer to police chief, according to a city news release.

He first joined KPD in 1987 as a police paramedic. During his more than 30 years with the department, Roberts severed as a detective, field training officer, field training supervisor, road patrol supervisor and Detective Bureau supervisor before he was appointed deputy police chief in 2017, the release said.

Before joining, KPD he was a deputy corrections officer at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and a Roosevelt Park police officer.

Roberts succeeds former Police Chief Thomas Hillen, who retired earlier this month after more than four decades of law enforcement in West Michigan.