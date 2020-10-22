Kentwood man sentenced to prison for 2 murders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man who admitted to killing two friends will never be a free man again.

Judge Mark Trusock handed down two life sentences to George Yzaguirre Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, in the deaths of Ed Fuller and David Isner.

“He (Yzaguirre) used to call us mom and dad. Then to think George was such a coward to wait for David to go to sleep before stabbing our son 74 times,” Isner’s mother Donna Isner said at the sentencing hearing. “If George can do what he did to David, someone who’s like a brother, this community would never be safe with a killer like George in the streets.”

Trusock also didn’t mince words when handing down the sentence, telling Yzaguirre he hopes he thinks about the pain he has caused every day for the rest of his life.

Courtesy photos of Ed Fuller (left) and David Isner (right).

Court documents show Yzaguirre, 37, told investigators he stabbed his roommate Isner, 34, to death on Nov. 28, 2019. Yzaguirre said he was upset by something Isner said, so he waited for him to lie down and killed him, later dumping his body in Walker. Documents also show Yzaguirre admitted to robbing and then stabbing Fuller, 63, in Fuller’s Byron Township mobile home.

Yzaguirre was arrested Dec. 3 after he walked into a Wyoming Home Depot and told workers to call 911 so he could turn himself in.

Police had already been looking for him after discovering what they described as “an alarming amount of blood” in Isner’s bedroom.