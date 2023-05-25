GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing a man in Alpine Township.

Marquis Thomas, 35, received life in prison with no possibility of parole for felony murder. For felon in possession of a firearm, he received 45 to 75 years. These two sentences will run concurrently.

Thomas will serve an additional five years for a weapons charge with credit for 535 days served. He must also pay fines and fees.

Since Thomas had over four prior felonies on his record, convictions carried higher maximum sentences.

“You, sir, are an extremely dangerous individual,” said Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock at the sentencing. “You are a threat to the community. You are an extremely violent person and quite frankly, you should never be allowed out in a free society.”

On Dec. 1, 2021, 35-year-old Michael Wright was shot in a car. Deputies found his body at York Creek Apartments.

Thomas, then 33, was arrested days later. He was arraigned on charges of felony murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

In 2021, investigators said that Wright and Thomas were good friends.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Trusock said that Wright and Thomas were involved in dealing drugs, and they had been in the car together all day. Trusock said that evidence indicated there was initially a bag of money in the car, but after Thomas shot Wright, the money was gone.