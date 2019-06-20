Kentwood man sentenced for U.S. Senator threat

An undated photo of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. (AP Photo)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man who left a threatening voicemail for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will spend more than a year behind bars.

A federal judge recently sentenced 52-year-old Rick Lynn Simmons to 15 months of confinement for the threat.

The judge said it may not have been an isolated incident, based on Simmons’ internet searches afterward for contact information to other public officials.

Simmons previously admitted to calling Booker’s Camden, New Jersey office on Oct. 26 from his home and leaving vulgar, profanity laced message in which he threatened to put a gun to Booker’s face.

“Come on, you bring it on buddy. Just me and my wife and we got guns a blazin’. You wanna come in here?’ The message stated in part.

Simmons’ punishment also included 2 years of probation and a $2,000 fine.