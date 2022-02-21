Kentwood man pleads to killing pregnant wife

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man has admitted to strangling his pregnant wife, killing her, in 2020.

On Monday, a tearful Richard Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault of a pregnant individual.

Richard Guichelaar pleads guilty to the murder of his wife Amber Guichelaar. (Feb. 21, 2022)

His wife Amber Guichelaar, 32, died Nov. 16, 2020, at the couple’s home on Andrew Street SE in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and 52nd Street.

Court documents said that when her husband called 911, he said he found her dead in their bed. After her cause of death was ruled asphyxiation by strangulation, detectives determined Guichelaar was the only person in the house at the time who could have inflicted the injuries.

An undated photo of Richard James Guichelaar and Amber Guichelaar.

Amber Guichelaar was pregnant with her third child when she died. She was also three days shy of her 33rd birthday. She had taught at South Christian High School and Kentwood Public Schools.

Richard Guichelaar faces between 20 years, 10 months and 33 years, 4 months in prison when he is sentenced.

*Correction: Due to a typo, a previous version of this article included an incorrect date for Amber Guichelaar’s death. She died Nov. 16, 2020. We regret the error, which has been fixed.