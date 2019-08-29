Kentwood man gets life in prison for wife’s murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man who stabbed and killed his wife in 2017 had to be removed from the courtroom during his sentencing hearing earlier this week.

Nicklas Sheridan, 34, wouldn’t stop talking when his victim’s mother was giving her victim impact statement Tuesday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8.

Sheridan was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.

He was convicted in July of murdering his wife Breann Sheridan, 21. He stabbed her in their Kentwood apartment on Dec. 15, 2017. He claimed he killed in her self-defense after she drew the knife on him and he grabbed it away from her, but authorities said she had defensive wounds and that blood was discovered in several rooms of the apartment.