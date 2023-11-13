GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man will spend two years in federal prison after running an illegal gun trafficking business, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Trevell Walker, 23, was sentenced to two years for illegally purchasing and trafficking at least six firearms, the office announced Monday in a release. The judge also imposed three years of supervised release.

The attorney’s office said Walker would sell guns to convicted felons who could not buy guns for themselves. Walker would charge his customers between $20 and $50 per firearm to lie on purchase forms, saying he was buying guns for himself when he was actually buying them for others, according to the release.

“Walker capitalized on his lack of criminal history and ability to purchase guns by purchasing guns in his name and then selling those firearms to prohibited persons for a profit,” the attorney’s office said.