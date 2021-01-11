Kentwood man charged in pregnant wife’s murder

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man has been charged Monday in the murder of his pregnant wife, police say.

Richard James Guichelaar, 35, was arraigned on a charge of open murder.

Guichelaar’s wife, Amber, 32, died Nov. 16 at the couple’s home on Andrew Street near Kalamazoo Avenue and 52nd Street.

An undated photo of Richard James Guichelaar and Amber Guichelaar.

Richard James Guichelaar was arrested and booked into jail on Saturday.

Amber’s death has been ruled a homicide with the cause listed as “asphyxiation by neck compression/ strangulation.” It also says she was “assaulted by another person.”

In court documents obtained by Target 8, investigators said Richard Guichelaar had called 911 on Nov. 16 and stated he had found his wife dead in their bed.

A photo of Amber Guichelaar interacting with a student in 2019. (Courtesy of SCHOOL NEWS NETWORK)

According to the detective on the case, Amber’s husband was the only person home at the time of her death who was physically capable of causing the injuries that led to her death.

Amber graduated from Calvin College and taught Spanish at South Christian High School. She had most recently been employed by Kentwood Public Schools, teaching students who were learning English as a second language.

Kentwood Public Schools released a statement Monday, saying it will provide support to students and staff as the community grieves the loss.

The couple had two young children, and Amber was pregnant with a third child when she died.

A GoFundMe account has been created to support Guichelaar’s two children.

Richard Guichelaar’s bond is set at $2 million. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.