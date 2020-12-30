Kentwood judge retires after four decades of service

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — After 42 years on the bench, Kentwood’s 62-B District Court Judge William Kelly is hanging up his robe to retire.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kelly was honored in a virtual celebration, during which friends, co-workers and family from all over the map congratulated him on his career accomplishments.

During his time serving the Kentwood community, Kelly created a sobriety court and helped courtrooms stay ahead in technology, something that has been key in his final year on the bench during the pandemic.

Kelly is so far the only district court judge to ever serve in Kentwood. He’s been on the bench since 1979.

His father Joseph Kelly served eight years before that as Kentwood’s municipal judge. To honor father and son, William Kelly’s brother Mike Kelly, an attorney, hung a portrait of his brother in the courtroom next to the one of their father.

Portraits of Judge Joseph Kelly (left) and son Judge William Kelly (right) hang in the courtroom at Kentwood District Court. (Dec. 30, 2020)

“I have been fortunate to have had a great law career,” William Kelly said. “I have loved serving this community for so many years and I am grateful for all the opportunities that have helped me become a better judge. We have a great team at 62-B District Court, and I look forward to seeing the court’s future accomplishments and growth.”

Amanda Sterkenburg will take over Kelly’s seat on Jan. 1.