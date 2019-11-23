Kentwood husband donating kidney to wife

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood couple is compatible in more ways than one, as the husband prepares to donate his kidney to his wife after testing positive as a transplant match.

Long before saying “I do” in September, Vanessa and Logan Bosselaar knew a transplant would likely be in their future, but they didn’t know they would both be patients.

At just 24 years old, Vanessa has stage 5 kidney disease and has been told a successful transplant is her best bet to avoid dialysis.

Although it’s unlikely for spouses to be a donor match, Logan didn’t hesitate to get tested.

Despite the odds, Logan felt confident about being a match.

He was right.

Since getting the news, the perfect pair has been preparing for the operation, undergoing final tests and scans with the hope of scheduling the operation at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit shortly after the new year.

“We get prepped together in the same room and then they take me first,” Logan said. “By the sounds of it, she will be feeling like a million bucks right after surgery.”

They know recovery won’t be easy but told News 8 they will get through it together.

In the meantime, just about everyone that hears their story, including their medical team, is shocked by the unlikelihood of the match.

“Everybody is always like ‘what?,’” Vanessa said. “They’re really surprised, shocked to hear it.”

Vanessa and Logan aren’t nearly as surprised.

“Everyone is like ‘woah that’s crazy’, but to us, it’s meant to be,” Logan said.

Due to the significant medical expenses involved for the transplant, a fundraiser for Vanessa and Logan has been set up through the National Foundation for Transplants.