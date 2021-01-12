Kentwood holds food drive for new food pantry

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the city of Kentwood is hosting a food drive.

Organizers are collecting canned goods and other nonperishable items this month to stock and help launch the city’s second Little Free Pantry at the Kent District’s Library’s Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, located at 4950 Breton Road SE.

More information about the Little Free Pantry, including a list of suggested donations can be found online.

Donations can be dropped at the following locations:

Kentwood Activities Center located at 355 48th Street SE. Donations may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Kentwood City Hall located at 4900 Breton Avenue SE. Donations may be dropped at the collection bin from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday as well as 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

Kent District Library’s Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch located at 4950 Breton Road SE. Donations can be dropped off by curbside service only during business hours.

Kentwood Justice Center located at 4740 Walma Avenue SE. Donations can be dropped off at collection bin from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Collection bins are also at Railtown Brewing Company located at 3595 68th Street SE and Saint Mark Lutheran Church located at 1934 52nd Street SE.

The city is looking for more community partners who are willing to have a Kentwood Little Free Pantry bin at their business. Those interested can contacted the Parks and Recreation Department at 616.656.5270 or eRecreation@kentwood.us.

The grand opening date for the new pantry has not yet been determined.