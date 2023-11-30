KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood will host four programs this December to allow community members to give back.

The holiday giving programs — Adopt-A-Child, Be a Santa to a Senior and the Holiday Hat and Mitten Tree — run through Dec. 13. Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry is open year-round.

“This is a special time of year, and we want to help everyone in our community experience the season with good food, warm clothes, and gifts for those they cherish,” Mayor Stephen Kepley said in a release.

The Adopt-A-Child program helps support students experiencing homelessness and other challenges, while Be a Santa to a Senior gives participants a chance to give gifts to the elderly. The Holiday Hat and Mitten Tree lets the community donate winter clothing, and the city always accepts food donations for its Little Free Pantry.

To learn more about the programs and participate, you can visit kentwood.us/HolidayGiving.