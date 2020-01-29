Kentwood graduates perform at the Grammys

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two East Kentwood High School graduates are still on cloud nine after getting the chance to play on the Grammys stage Sunday night.

Blake Cross and Randy Gist say they met in marching band about 14 years ago. The two play saxophone among a number of other instruments. This past weekend, they both got to play with the Jonas Brothers at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

“It’s one of those things if I could go back to my 11-year-old self, I wouldn’t have believed I’d ever get to do,” Gist said of the experience.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Gist says they only practiced for about a week before the performance.

“It came together somewhat last minute,” Cross said as he sat next to Gist. “The show was Sunday and we started rehearsing on Tuesday.

Both men’s musical talents have landed them jobs all over the country. Gist has worked as a DJ for several Disney movie premieres and has worked with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards winner John Legend. Cross has been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recently played with artist Leslie Odom Jr. at NBC’s 2020 New Year’s Eve countdown.

They say even with all their previous gigs, being able to share the Grammys moment with each other made this performance one of the highlights of their careers.

“Getting to do this particular event and then having Blake be there was kind of more important than all the other ones — (performing with) somebody who came up with me,” Gist said.

Cross said Gist was actually the person who inspired him to take playing saxophone seriously.

“I kind of always looked up to him and followed in his footsteps. He was such a huge inspiration,” Cross said.

The two credit their success to their past mentors and role models including their teachers, parents and older siblings. They also say their dedication to continuously improve played a huge role.

“We’ve both come a very long way. Even when I was in band, I wasn’t always first chair,” Gist said. “If you just do your best, be consistent, show up every day, you can literally do anything you want.”

They say their advice for people who are following their passion is to remain humble and open to the possibilities.

“Even if you’re the greatest basketball player of all time and it’s like basketball, basketball, basketball … keep an open mind of where basketball will lead you and the rest kind of takes care of itself,” Cross said.

More information about Blake Cross and Randy Gist can be found online.