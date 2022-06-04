KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Food Festival is returning this year by popular demand.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to this popular event, now featuring more food trucks than ever before,” Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director, said.

There will be 31 different food trucks that will be parked at Kent District Library in Kentwood, located at 4950 Breton Rd. SE, on Saturday. Kentwood Parks and Recreation is hosting the summer festival which is now in its second year.

Aside from getting to choose between a list of food options, there will be live music and a beer tent for people to enjoy.

Organizers say it’s the best way to kick off summer.

“We have had our summer concert series. We have 4th of July. We have so many things coming we thought let’s just kick it off with this,” Lorie Gresnick, Recreation Program Coordinator, said. “It’s a great place to come we have great music you can bring your chair and relax for the day,”

The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. For a list of food trucks that will be on-site click here.