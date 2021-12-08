Kentwood Deputy Chief Litwin promoted to police chief

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kentwood has promoted Deputy Chief Bryan Litwin to the chief of the Kentwood Police Department.

The city commission approved Litwin’s appointment Tuesday. Litwin will succeed Chief Richard Roberts who retires Friday after 34 years with the department.

Litwin joined the police department in 1999 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to deputy police chief in 2019.

“It will be an honor to serve as police chief and continue to work alongside the dedicated professionals of this outstanding department,” Litwin said in a statement Wednesday. “We will continue to commit ourselves to serving the community with excellence with a high emphasis on community engagement, transparency and accountability.”

In his retirement, Roberts said he plans to travel with his wife and spend more time with his family.