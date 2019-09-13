Kentwood day care shut down after state investigation

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has shut down a Kentwood home day care where a child related to the operator allegedly inappropriately touched other children.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Friday it had revoked the child care license of Sally Ann Hulbert for supervision and documentation issues.

For 25 years, Hulbert operated a day care out of her home on Maplelawn Street SE, between Division and Jefferson avenues. Her license allowed her to care for up to six children.

According to the state suspension order, on Aug. 15, a child related to Hulbert was alone with a 3-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl in the nap room after naptime when the household member inappropriately touched the girl and had both children inappropriately touch each other.

The state complaint says Hulbert was in another room at the time of the incident. Additionally, LARA said one of the toddler’s mothers noted that when her child accused the young household member of a sex act, Hulbert was unsure if the incident happened because she was taking an online class in the playroom while the children were in the nap room.

Hulbert denied the allegation, saying she never allowed the household member to be alone with children. However, she did acknowledge the household member sometimes read in the nap room while other children where there.

State inspectors say one of the 3-year-old children had a history of inappropriately touching themselves and other children. However, LARA said the young household member who allegedly instigated the Aug. 15 incident had anger issues and had been through therapy for ADHD, and Hulbert never provided documentation that the child was fit to be in the presence of other children, which is required by the state.

Furthermore, LARA said the child who sparked the incident told inspectors that Hulbert would lay on the couch in the living room while the children napped in the other room, and Hulbert was usually on her computer looking at Facebook while the children played.

Hulbert will have a week from the time of the order to notify the state if she plans to appeal the suspension.