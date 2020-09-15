Kentwood Dave & Buster’s laying off 81 employees

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Dave & Buster’s restaurant along 28th Street in Kentwood says it is laying off 81 workers due to the effects of coronavirus mitigation efforts.

According to paperwork filed with the state Monday, the workers have been on temporary furlough since March, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered restaurant dining rooms to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The restaurant said the furloughs will become permanent layoffs effective Nov. 8, noting it couldn’t have foreseen how long the dining room closure would last (it was lifted in West Michigan in early June) or the long decline in business.

The Kentwood location is not closing. Instead, the company said it will rehire workers once “COVID-19 pandemic and economic conditions permit.”

Dave & Buster‘s is also laying off 119 employees from its Utica restaurant and 111 in Livonia.