Kentwood couple works to help others own homes, businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple from Kentwood is using their experience opening small businesses to help others do the same.

Carmen and Aaron Johnson own two small businesses. They say when first opening, they faced a number of obstacles, which is why they want help other people who were once just like them.

“Starting from the beginning, we were trying to help ourselves buy a new house,” said Carmen Johnson. “It’s a very stressful process.”

The Johnsons say it took them a while because they didn’t know much about the process.

“I saw the need for something like this in the community,” said Aaron Johnson.

“Realizing how undereducated a lot of people are in our community when it comes to finances,” said Carmen Johnson.

They now own two homes and two businesses: Shawty Wig in Kentwood and Marvelous Lyfe in Grand Rapids. Before moving forward, they want to look back and help others.

“We realized how can we help the next person that can be in our shoes and help them not get stuck in the same situations that we were in where it took us over a year to get that house,” said Carmen Johnson.

Marvelous Lyfe works to provide community members with information to reach their financial goals, whether that be buying a car, opening a business or purchasing a home. The Johnsons hope they can make the early ownership process smoother for others.

“It’s rewarding for me to see somebody go from a 400-credit score and evictions on their credit report to now owning homes,” said Aaron Johnson.

These two say they encourage anyone looking to take that next step to go for it.

“Give everyone a chance to chase their dreams,” said Carmen Johnson.

More information about Marvelous Lyfe can be found online.