KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews broke ground Sunday on an expansion that could help provide more daycare solutions for parents in West Michigan.

The project at Kentwood Community Church is now underway to expand its Explore and Grow Christian Learning Center. That will add 7,000 square feet for six classrooms there.

The learning center has been around for 35 years and over 100 students are on the waiting list. The program director said the expansion was driven by need in the community.

“We found when we added infant/toddler care, those rooms filled up immediately and then parents were desperate for more. Because there’s just not a lot of infant/toddler care available. Also, ours is unique in its quality and just the staff here are special in the fact that they are long term and they love their job,” said Kelly Ashley, ministry department lead at Kentwood Community Church. “We wanted to make sure we could offer that to more families.”

Planners expect the construction to be wrapping up in about six months.