Kentwood celebrates Fourth of July with parade, carnival

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kentwood celebrates the Fourth of July with a carnival.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kentwood is celebrating the Fourth of July all day Saturday.

Events kicked off in the morning with a pancake breakfast, a 5k race and a parade. There was also a kids carnival. 

In the evening, there will be live music at city hall with food trucks, a beer tent and local vendors.

Lori Gresnick, the recreational program coordinator for the city, says they’re excited to bring people together.

“I think people want to get out,” Gresnick said. “We are following all the safety protocols and I think through the years people are trusting in us and are ready to get out and support Kentwood.”

  • Kentwood celebrates the Fourth of July with a carnival.
  • Kentwood celebrates the Fourth of July with a carnival.

Events will wrap up in the evening with fireworks at dusk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links