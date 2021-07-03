Kentwood celebrates Fourth of July with parade, carnival

Kentwood celebrates the Fourth of July with a carnival.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kentwood is celebrating the Fourth of July all day Saturday.

Events kicked off in the morning with a pancake breakfast, a 5k race and a parade. There was also a kids carnival.

In the evening, there will be live music at city hall with food trucks, a beer tent and local vendors.

Lori Gresnick, the recreational program coordinator for the city, says they’re excited to bring people together.

“I think people want to get out,” Gresnick said. “We are following all the safety protocols and I think through the years people are trusting in us and are ready to get out and support Kentwood.”

Events will wrap up in the evening with fireworks at dusk.