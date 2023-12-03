GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A brewery in Kentwood is spreading holiday cheer by having local artists set up throughout its pub.

Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits hosted its holiday bazaar from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Local artists sold paintings, glass ornaments, candles and more.

The brewery hosts local art events like the holiday bazaar every other month. They typically fall on the first Sunday of the month.

Jared Rader, the general manager at the brewery, said the events are important because they help show off the incredible talent in West Michigan.

“We wanted something that was user-friendly for not only the really seasoned artists, but for a first-time person to feel comfortable, coming and showing off what creative aspirations they have,” Rader said.

