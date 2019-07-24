Kentwood bakery to expand, add 200+ jobs

A help wanted sign outside of Roskam Baking Co. in Kentwood. (July 24, 2019)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Roskam Baking Company will be expanding its Kentwood plant, adding more than 200 new jobs.

The Right Place, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and city of Kentwood announced the expansion Wednesday.

The expansion will create 238 new jobs and $85.2 million of capital investment at the bakery’s facility located at 5565 Broadmoor Avenue SE in Kentwood. The expanded facility will have two new product lines, according to the Right Place.

Roskam Baking Company, a family-owned company, was founded in 1923. It’s headquartered in Kentwood, employs more than 2,000 in West Michigan and manufactures products for major food companies around the country.