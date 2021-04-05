Kent ISD to offer free COVID-19 testing for spring break travelers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent Intermediate School District is encouraging students and families to get tested following spring break travel at one of its COVID-19 testing sites.

The sites will be open throughout Kent County from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. Testing is free and appointments are not required but pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

The COVID-19 testing sites will be held at the following locations:

Kent ISD notes tests results will be sent via text and are completely confidential.  

