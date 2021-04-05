Kent ISD to offer free COVID-19 testing for spring break travelers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent Intermediate School District is encouraging students and families to get tested following spring break travel at one of its COVID-19 testing sites.

The sites will be open throughout Kent County from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. Testing is free and appointments are not required but pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

The COVID-19 testing sites will be held at the following locations:

Friday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Kentwood High School. Pre-register online .

. Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kent ISD main campus, parking lot #11. Pre-register online .

. Sunday, April 11 Kent ISD main campus, parking lot #11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-register online . Grandville High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register online . Sparta High School from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-register online .



Kent ISD notes tests results will be sent via text and are completely confidential.