Kent ISD School Board announces interim superintendent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent Intermediate School District School Board announced who will serve as interim superintendent as it searches to replace outgoing Superintendent Ron Caniff.

The board named former Kent ISD Assistant Superintendent Ron Koehler as interim superintendent. He starts the job when Caniff officially retires at the end of the calendar year.

“We are very appreciative Ron Koehler agreed to come out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent,” Kent ISD School Board President Andrea Haidle said in a news release. “He has many years of experience at Kent ISD and with member school districts. His experience will provide continuity in leadership and service while we search for a new superintendent.”

Kent ISD School Board will conduct a national search for Caniff’s replacement. It said its first step will be to pick a national and statewide search firm by this fall.

Caniff has been an educator for some 36 years, the last five of which were spent as superintendent of Kent ISD.

He came to the ISD in July 2015 after serving as the superintendent of Grandville Public Schools. Prior to that, he was superintendent of Lapeer Community Schools and held roles in both administration and as a history teacher for Northview and Forest Hills districts.