Kent ISD pauses superintendent search amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saying it’s having a tough time finding a new superintendent, the Kent Intermediate School District board has asked the man serving in the role on an interim basis to stay on for now.

The Kent ISD said it’s suspending the search for a permanent replacement to former Superintendent Ron Caniff, who retired in December. Ron Koehler has been asked to keep serving as interim president until the pandemic eases further.

“Our staff deserve a well-known and welcome leader during this time as we work toward a sense of normalcy,” Board President Andrea Haidle said in a Thursday statement.

The board cited “the extraordinary challenges of searching for new leadership amid a worldwide pandemic that has brought huge stress on educators at all levels.”

Haidle said that the board had gotten only 13 applications for the job, and the candidates weren’t as diverse as desired.

Koehler has worked with the Kent ISD for 23 years, including as assistant superintendent before retiring in 2019. He stepped in as interim superintendent in January.