Kent ISD getting another $1 million CARES Act money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners is directing an extra $1 million to the Kent Intermediate School District to help cover costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash approved this week is a chunk of the $115 million in federal CARES Act dollars that the county received.

“A safe, quality education is the expectation for the children of Kent County,” Board Chair Mandy Bolter said. “The additional funding approved today demonstrates the county’s commitment to playing a role in keeping our children and educators safe while school is in session. I am proud our board voted to increase this effort.”

In August, county commissioners sent $2 million to schools for COVID-19 costs.

“We appreciate the ongoing and additional support of the Kent County Board of Commissioners. This approval will help schools continue to secure the needed resources and services to meet the needs of students during this pandemic,” Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff said.