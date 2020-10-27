Kent ISD gets $1.5M grant for human trafficking prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent Intermediate School District is receiving a $1.5 million grant to educate and prevent human trafficking.

Kent ISD is one of eight recipients to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office on Trafficking in Persons.

According to a news release, Wedgwood Christian Services will assist the agency in implementing a skills-based human trafficking prevention education and a school safety protocol.

Officials say the hope is the program will teach students to be more aware of the issue and recognize warning signs.

The agency says the 3-year initiative will start in Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, East Grand Rapids Public Schools and Kent ISD’s hybrid online school MySchool@Kent.

Kent County Area Human Trafficking Coalition and Solutions to End Exploitation will also assist with the program.