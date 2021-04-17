Kent ISD: COVID testing sites available April 17 and 18

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Intermediate School District announced there will be COVID testing in the Grandville-area community this weekend.
Officials say there will be two free, drive-through COVID testing sites available to Grandville school staff, students and their families. Registration is requested for testing on Saturday, April 17 from 11am – 5pm at the Kent ISD building and on Sunday, April 18 from 9am – 3pm at Grandville High School.
Results will be texted or emailed to those who are tested. If you or your student tests positive, follow the recommendations outlined by the Kent County Health Department and contact your local school district.
Pre-registration links for both testing sites are posted below. Please note that each person seeking testing must register separately (or be registered by a parent/guardian), even if you will be arriving in the same vehicle.
Testing Dates and Sites Available
Saturday, April 17 at Kent ISD Main Campus, Parking Lot #11
Pre-register here – Kent ISD
2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525
- Time: 11:00am – 5:00pm
- DIRECTIONS: Please enter campus using the Beltline or Leffingwell entrance when you arrive and follow signage for the testing lot: See Campus Map
Sunday, April 18 at Grandville High School
Pre-register here – Grandville
4700 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
- Time: 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Directions to Grandville High School
If you experience issues with the registration form, contact Kirk Werner, Honu Management, at (517) 388-9161.