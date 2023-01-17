GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday morning, antisemitic and white supremacy symbols could be seen scrawled in black spray paint on the walls of the Kent County Republican Party headquarters.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that it had received an online report Tuesday morning that the building on Lake Michigan Drive NW near National Avenue had been vandalized.

GRPD did not say if there were any suspects.

The Kent County Republican Party headquarters were vandalized overnight Monday. (Jan. 17, 2023)

Similar symbols were tagged on the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters building in November.