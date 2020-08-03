Kent District Library to reopen for in-person visits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent District Library announced that it’s opening back up for in-person visits on Wednesday and will also offer curbside printing.

In-branch hours will be Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with some exceptions:

Kelloggsville Branch will only be open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Branches in Alto and Tyrone townships will not open to the public on Mondays. Curbside services will still available.

Some branches will be open on Saturdays.

KDL has guidelines in place to prevent spreading COVID-19:

Mask coverings required

Visitors welcome for up to one hour at a time

Public computer sessions limited to one hour at a time

Children play areas and study rooms closed

Building occupancy limited to 25%

Social distancing marking throughout buildings to promote social distancing

In June, KDL reopened with curbside services, which are available Monday through Friday.

KDL closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, leaders have delayed reopening because of virus concerns.

The latest information on KDL can be found on its website.