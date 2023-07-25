GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is proposing a millage reduction on the November ballot.

The board of trustees unanimously approved asking voters in its service area on Nov. 7 to consider a millage renewal at a lower rate. The proposed rate would be 1.1 mills, 10.9 percent less than its current millage rate of 1.2355 mills.

According to KDL, the proposed rate would save taxpayers around $3.1 million annually, with the average homeowner paying $145.75 annually for access to library services.

The library system said it is able to lower the cost because the community continues to grow, which means there is new taxable real estate.

“The reduced millage will allow KDL to continue offering its current slate of programs and services — and to add new materials, programs, events and services at our historic rates. We remain committed to providing vital access to information, programs and services for more than 440,000 residents in our service area in Kent County,” KDL Board Chair Andy Erlewein said in a news release.

If approved, KDL will operate at a 1.1 rate for the next 15 years until Dec. 31, 2039, with it going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

“If voters approve the millage, they will continue to enjoy the collections, digital access, programs, services and events they have come to know and love,” Werner said in a news release. “We would, however, be forced to close our doors if the millage fails since the bulk of our funding – approximately 90% – comes from millage dollars.”