Kent District Library pauses in-person programs due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is pausing of all in-person indoor events and programs at all locations due to COVID-19.

KDL announced the move Thursday, citing the increase in COVID-19 cases that has caused concern about having large groups in enclosed rooms. The library itself remains open with all services and resources available. However, all indoor, in-person programs are cancelled.

The Teen Film Festival will shift to a virtual event. Early Childhood Education programs will all take place virtually when instructors are able. Some book talks and book clubs may be available as online sessions.

Already scheduled virtual and outdoor off-site programs will continue. Online programs are available on the KDL website.

Sled dog visits will continue as outdoor programs. Bookmobile visits will continue.

KDL said it will keep watching as new COVID-19 data comes out. It hopes to resume programs soon.