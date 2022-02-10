Kent District Library offers free streaming service

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is now offering a free streaming service with thousands of titles, from award-winning films to children’s shows.

Anyone with a KDL card can sign up for the streaming service Kanopy at kdl.kanopy.com. The Kanopy app is available on iOS and Android and streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

In a release, KDL said Kanopy is advertisement-free, and new content is added weekly. Many of the films available on Kanopy are unavailable elsewhere. Top titles include “Lady Bird,” “Chinatown” and “Moonlight.”

The streaming service also features Kanopy Kids — a family-friendly collection of educational and entertaining content, including movies, TV shows and animated storybooks, for children ages 2 and up, the release said.

“We are thrilled to add Kanopy to our digital collection in response to growing interest in high-quality digital movie content — this is just another way that KDL can benefit our patrons,” Jennifer DeVault, the director of library operations, said in a release. “We are committed to delivering an easily accessible and rich online experience to our patrons.”