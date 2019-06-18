Kent District Library breaks ground on Ada branch

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada is getting a library.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the two-story facility.

The state-of-the-art library will be located at 7215 Headley Street, just off M-21 near the heart of Ada village. Kent District Library employees say the facility will also include space for meetings and community events.

“We have been interested in having a branch in this community for over 30 years, and now that dream is becoming a reality. Thanks to everyone for making it happen,” KDL Executive Director Lane Warner said Tuesday.

The new library and community center is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

