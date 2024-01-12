GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County, like many communities across the country, is facing a housing crisis.

Work is underway from nonprofits, cities and individuals to add the 35,000 units needed by 2027. There are several developments underway that will create some of the needed units.

One of those is Factory Yards, which will add around 460 housing units to Grand Rapids. Heritage Development partner Ben Smith said his team hopes the project will “help ease that pinch” of the housing crisis. The housing need also affected the team’s confidence level as they took it on, he said.

“When you know there’s a strong market demand, that obviously reduces your risk of delivering such a large volume of units. It helped in our conversations with investors and lenders to be able to demonstrate that demand,” he said.

The $150 million project planned for 15 acres along Godfrey Avenue near Market Avenue will also include a restaurant space, a fitness center, a food hall and a plaza. Twenty percent of the units will be affordable housing, offered to people who make 60 to 80% API.

Smith said Heritage Development is grateful for the support the project has received from the city and the state.

Tim Mroz, the senior vice president of community development for The Right Place, Inc., economic development agency, said the project will “just dramatically impact and transform that that entire neighborhood.”

“That’s an exciting project,” he said.

Several other housing developments are planned for the area. In the Grand Rapids’ Creston Neighborhood alone, multiple projects are underway, including one planned for 1340 Monroe Ave. that would include 500 housing units.

Eastpointe Commons in the Fulton Heights neighborhood will bring 118 affordable housing units, while a development near Wealthy Street and Division Avenue will bring 58 market-rate apartments.

THE BIG QUESTION: IS THIS SOVABLE?

Brooke Oosterman, the executive director of regional housing partnership leader Housing Next, said the community is now more aware of the housing crisis and people want to be part of the solution.

In Grand Rapids, planning director Kristin Turkelson said that while she doesn’t have a “crystal ball to know exactly how this will play out,” the city seems very motivated to bring in as much housing as possible where it makes sense.

Solving the problem will also take time.

“You can’t solve a problem this large in one shot. You have to do it piece by piece,” Smith said. “We’re happy to do what we’re doing now. … It would be great to be able to just snap your fingers and deliver 35,000 units all at once, but that’s unfortunately not the way it works. And so we’re excited to successfully complete this project and hopefully take on more.”

When asked what will happen if the community doesn’t hit that 35,000 number, Oosterman said that “unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of the consequence already.”

When there’s not enough housing, people can’t choose where they want to live and instead have to settle with whatever they’re able to find. This leads to longer commute times and people spending less time with their families, or people moving out of the community all together. Others are forced to rent for longer than they would like if they aren’t able to find a home to buy. Still others are forced out of housing. Homelessness in Kent County is rising, and leaders of several nonprofits in November warned they may not be able to meet the demand this winter.

“When we have this tight of a market, the folks who are impacted the most are the people who can afford it the least,” Oosterman said. “There are many of us who can deal with the cost of increases and can compete on the market. But there are a lot of people who don’t have that option. And so we are pricing out a huge, huge demographic of individuals that we want and need in this community for it to thrive.”

Not meeting the need would “devastate” the community’s ability to thrive, she said.

“We’re on a great trajectory in West Michigan,” she said. “The fact that we’re bucking the trend on what’s happening statewide, we have people who want to live here, people who want to work here, it’s an opportunity to say we want to keep those people here. We want them to feel welcome. We want them to be able to afford to live here. And if we don’t do that, I think we’re not going to be as proud of the community that we see in a few years.”

Oosterman, who has a background in economic development and policy, said she has seen the challenges around the housing crisis firsthand. Housing “walks across all those lines of importance,” she said, from a social justice perspective to a business perspective.

“In order to have a community that’s thriving, from a community development or economic development perspective, we need to be able to provide affordable housing to folks. We need people to be able to access and afford the housing that they have here in the community,” she said.

Mroz with The Right Place said one of the biggest challenges for economic development is attracting and retaining top talent, and housing is a huge component in that. Many have left for other job opportunities or have moved to places like Chicago, Indianapolis, even Ohio.

“We joke a lot in the office and say, ‘You can only work so many hours in the office and then you have to go someplace,'” Mroz said.

He said he also often reminds communities that Kent County and West Michigan are not the only ones dealing with a housing crisis.

“We’re in a difficult position right now in terms of West Michigan and the state of Michigan. But overall, I still think we have more opportunities than many other states,” he said. “As difficult as it is right now, I still think we’re in a better position than many other communities around the country.”

Bev Thiel, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, said she is inspired by the work organizations like Housing Next are doing.

“It also inspires me to know we’re in West Michigan, where we feel like we can get most things done,” she said. “And I think people are really starting to pay attention.”

A passionate West Michigander, Oosterman said she draws a lot of energy from her daughter; she wants her to be proud of the community she lives in.

“I want her peers, when she grows up, to have housing that is high quality, that they can be proud of and have access to,” she said. “I want her to have a diverse community where those opportunities exist and she can be proud of that.”

When she hears about people who want to move to West Michigan but are struggling to find housing, she said she thinks it’s great “we don’t have to convince them to be here.”

“These amazing individuals who bring all this diversity of experience in life want to call West Michigan home and all we have to do is help to find them a home,” she said. “All we have to do is help get them there. And so that’s what really drives me is making sure that we have a community that we’re all proud of and that we can all call home.”

As Housing Next, municipalities, communities and other organizations continue to tackle the housing crisis, Oosterman said it’s important to have input from stakeholders across the board. She encouraged anyone who wants to be part of the solution to follow Housing Next and to reach out.

“We need everyone to be a part of the work of moving housing supply solutions forward. We need the grassroots advocate, we need the business leader to invest in the revolving loan fund or help us show up to a meeting and try to move solutions forward,” she said. “It really is something that we are not going to combat alone. … We need cross-sector support at all levels to ensure that West Michigan is a place everyone can call home.”

Throughout this week, News 8 published a digital series on Kent County’s housing crisis, looking at the work already underway and what still needs to be done. To read more about what’s being done and what you can do, click here.