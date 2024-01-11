GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not just housing organizations that can address Kent County’s desperate need for housing; there’s plenty of work that can be done by individuals.

The county needs 35,000 housing units by 2027, according to Housing Next. Nonprofits and municipalities are working to bring more units to the market, and there’s also work individuals can do.

Brooke Oosterman, the executive director of Housing Next, said a major part of the regional partnership leader’s strategy is community will-building.

“We need folks to hear the housing message. We need people to be advocates for housing in their community and to understand that all housing does is bring more opportunity for their community to be even better than it is,” Oosterman said. “That is hard work. It’s hard. We as humans are often averse to change, and so it’s a difficult thing, but we need people to understand how critically important that is.”

She said housing advocates often face people with “not in my backyard” sentiments. To those ‘NIMBYs,’ Oosterman said her team poses the question, “Then where?”

“If nobody wants it in their neighborhood, then where is it going to go? And how are we going to solve (the problem) for your children who want to come back to the community, or you as you age?” she said.

Tim Mroz, the senior vice president of community development for The Right Place, Inc. regional economic development agency, said he’s seeing that ‘NIMBY’ sentiment across West Michigan.

“There is a strong resistance to all-out housing growth, there’s been a lot of resistance in many municipalities across West Michigan,” Mroz said. “At the same time, you have groups in those communities … that complain and register concern that their brothers, their sisters, their children can’t find housing and they’re leaving the region.”

He said those issues are “intimately tied together.”

“You cannot oppose housing yet want housing for your friends and family so that they can stay here or relocate here,” he said. “At many levels it becomes a very personal issue.”

Oosterman said while there are lots of ‘NIMBYs’ in the community, there are also plenty of ‘YIMBYs’: “Yes in my backyard.” However, those ‘YIMBYs’ don’t often attend meetings or write letters in support of projects. When municipalities consider proposed projects, they sometime get letters of support only from organizations like Housing Next.

“Often times, they (housing proponents) don’t have the time to attend the meetings or unfortunately just aren’t a part of the ecosystem to understand how those could have impact them and their future neighbors. Otherwise they would show up in support, so we get to be the voice of those folks as well,” she said.

Housing Next is building a coalition of ‘YIMBYs’ that already has a few thousand people. It calls people to action when there are opportunities to engage in their communities, Oosterman said. She encouraged people who want to be part of the solution to sign up on the Housing Next website. She also encouraged people to engage with local municipalities and to watch agendas, which often talk about zoning and housing developments.

“If you show up and your voice is heard, you give elected officials the ability to say, ‘My constituents want this,'” she said. “If people are only showing up and saying no, it doesn’t give them as much option to be able to lean into support of those measures. And so show up, write the letter if you are unable to attend those meetings, because of work conflicts or home, whatever, send an email, send a letter. Those letters of support mean the world.”

She also encouraged people to get engaged with their neighborhood associations.

“If there’s something new coming in, some townhomes or smaller houses, instead of being freaked out by that and kind of defensive, think, ‘What opportunity does this give for me to have new neighbors and new people to connect with, and to have a community that’s thriving and even better than the way that I found it?'” she said.

Throughout this week, News 8 will be publishing a digital series on Kent County’s housing crisis, looking at the work already underway and what still needs to be done. Friday, read about the ultimate question: Can we reach those 35,000 housing units?